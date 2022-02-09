Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $12.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.79) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($14.71) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $$12.40 during trading hours on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.