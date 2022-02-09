Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $19.98

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.98, but opened at $21.00. Triumph Group shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 4,368 shares traded.

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. FMR LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

