Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.71. Aegon shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 249,935 shares traded.

AEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get Aegon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,370,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 153,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,148,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 122,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 647,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 297,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.