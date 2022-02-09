HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 75,393 shares.The stock last traded at $23.98 and had previously closed at $23.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get HealthStream alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $750.86 million, a P/E ratio of 103.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 68,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.