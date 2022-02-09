HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 75,393 shares.The stock last traded at $23.98 and had previously closed at $23.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.
The stock has a market cap of $750.86 million, a P/E ratio of 103.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 68,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
