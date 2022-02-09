Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 73,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,439,036 shares.The stock last traded at $49.39 and had previously closed at $49.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,169,000 after buying an additional 68,009 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,963,000 after acquiring an additional 411,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after acquiring an additional 725,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

