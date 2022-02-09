Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 73,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,439,036 shares.The stock last traded at $49.39 and had previously closed at $49.12.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
