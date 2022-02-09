Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches Market Cap of $17,708.82

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $17,708.82 and approximately $63,170.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.00355898 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006590 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.18 or 0.01231372 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 726,045 coins and its circulating supply is 387,338 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

