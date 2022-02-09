MASQ Hits Market Cap of $5.26 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $102,871.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.93 or 0.07246309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,918.04 or 1.00299765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00055190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006482 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,082,360 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

