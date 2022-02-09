Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $9.90 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 334,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. Equitable makes up about 1.2% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Equitable as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,520. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

EQH stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 114,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

