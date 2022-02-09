Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 4,300 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises 1.8% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $340.10. 8,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,502. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $200.41 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.54.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

