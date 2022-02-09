Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Acquires 25,225 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,225 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 13.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $32,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,817,000 after purchasing an additional 439,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,267,000 after purchasing an additional 392,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,904,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,259,000 after purchasing an additional 619,234 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 111,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,791. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

