Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 579.2% during the second quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,124,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 959,153 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter worth $7,243,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth $4,331,592,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter worth $3,023,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter worth $1,945,000.

NASDAQ:TUR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,702. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

