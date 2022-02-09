Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,139 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,982 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,615. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.