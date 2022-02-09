Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 270 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after buying an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,271,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,354,000 after acquiring an additional 70,466 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $226.80. 46,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

