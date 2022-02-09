Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 960.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

MPC traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. 96,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,779,604. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

