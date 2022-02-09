Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $40.18 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,202,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,176,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 4.3% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 223,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004,604. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

