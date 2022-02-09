Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WMG stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 67,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Warner Music Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Warner Music Group worth $42,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.