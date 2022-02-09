Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce $2.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $2.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.87 to $13.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $16.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

CAT stock opened at $201.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.