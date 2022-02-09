FIL Ltd Has $90.49 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,288 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Simon Property Group worth $90,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 413,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $142.04 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

