Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.9% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,361. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $46.34.

