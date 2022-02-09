Zacks Investment Management Acquires 4,856 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $24,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,733,462,000 after purchasing an additional 119,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,103,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,792 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after acquiring an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.12. 16,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

