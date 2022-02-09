Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 115,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,091. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

