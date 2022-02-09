Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.16% of International Paper worth $33,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in International Paper by 467.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

