Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Increased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.18% of Tyson Foods worth $52,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 78.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.76. 40,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,524. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

