Zacks Investment Management Has $59.87 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 0.9% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $59,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 366,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,023,000 after purchasing an additional 311,921 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,602. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

