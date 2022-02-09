Golden State Equity Partners Sells 11,871 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,090,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 49,245 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 43,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $95.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

