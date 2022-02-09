Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $419.47. The stock had a trading volume of 325,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.29 and a 200 day moving average of $416.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

