Atom Investors LP Invests $664,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 272,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after buying an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 998,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,915,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of WELL opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

