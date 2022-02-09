Axa S.A. Sells 33,975 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,975 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $47,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

