Convex Finance Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Billion (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $26.90 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $29.10 or 0.00066453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.93 or 0.07246309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,918.04 or 1.00299765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00055190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 83,784,325 coins and its circulating supply is 49,294,688 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars.

