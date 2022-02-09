InsurAce Hits Market Capitalization of $31.08 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001581 BTC on exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $31.08 million and $1.39 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.93 or 0.07246309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,918.04 or 1.00299765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00055190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006482 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

