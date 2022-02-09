ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $1.78

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. ChainX has a market cap of $21.89 million and approximately $525,663.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00004072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.93 or 0.07246309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,918.04 or 1.00299765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00055190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006482 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,277,475 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

