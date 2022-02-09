McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 239,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $31.68.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

