Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $45.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTON. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.52.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,073,279,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

