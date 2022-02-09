FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.53 Million

Analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will announce sales of $16.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.42 million to $16.64 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $68.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $68.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $76.29 million, with estimates ranging from $75.98 million to $76.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

FVCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $212,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 28.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FVCB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $287.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

