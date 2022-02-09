CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 185,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.68. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

