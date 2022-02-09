Brokerages Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ HEPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,385. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.
About Hepion Pharmaceuticals
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
