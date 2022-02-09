Brokerages Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 100,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,385. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

