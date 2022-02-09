Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of Equitable Group stock traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$107.66. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$53.72 and a one year high of C$84.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.81.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total value of C$784,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,026,844.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $992,500.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

