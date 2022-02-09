Khrom Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 635,580 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 635,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,364,000. Macy’s comprises about 11.9% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 43.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

M stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

