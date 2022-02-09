Zacks Investment Management Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $100,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,153,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 103,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 236,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,008,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

