Khrom Capital Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 432.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Medifast accounts for approximately 2.5% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Medifast worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Medifast by 138.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $5,934,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $195.15. 2,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,446. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.06 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

