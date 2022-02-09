Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $76,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 153,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 746,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,924,379. The company has a market capitalization of $289.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

