Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York Invests $6.03 Million in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. Tenaya Therapeutics makes up approximately 9.2% of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York owned approximately 0.71% of Tenaya Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,448,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,903,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of TNYA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. 2,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,004. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). Research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

