Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Cut by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $4.73 on Wednesday, reaching $408.26. 137,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,975,527. The firm has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

