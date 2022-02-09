Clarus Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,540 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PALC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 298.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at about $123,000.
NYSEARCA:PALC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,405. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53.
