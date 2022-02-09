Clarus Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PALC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,609,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at about $123,000.

NYSEARCA PALC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,405. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $45.66.

