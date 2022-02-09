Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

