Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 14,629 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.