First Foundation Advisors Invests $2.32 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after buying an additional 947,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after buying an additional 105,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Discovery by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after buying an additional 494,378 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 140,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

