Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of THC traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

