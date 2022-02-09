Analysts Set First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Target Price at $24.42

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 873.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 154,655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth $1,281,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 212,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,360. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

